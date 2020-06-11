There will be two marches in Hattiesburg on Saturday, and both aim to unite the community and bring about racial equality.

One march will start at Vernon Dahmer Park, with another starting at First Trinity Baptist Church on Mobile Street. Both will end at the circuit court building in downtown Hattiesburg, next to the statue of Dahmer.

There’s a reason for the starting point of each march: Dahmer, for whom the park was named, was a leader in the Civil Rights Movement. He was murdered in 1966, his house firebombed, following his work on recruiting black Americans to vote.

The choice for the statue of Dahmer as an ending point for the march, and for the march to start at a park named for him, has historic significance, according to organizers.

The other simultaneous march, which starts at the church on Mobile Street, also has a sense of historical ties, said Nicholas Brown, who represents Ward 3 on the Hattiesburg City Council.

“The march that starts on Mobile Street, at the church, will follow many other marches along that street in the past,” Brown said. “Many protest marches have gone down that street. This one is to honor the lives of George Floyd and others who have lost their lives to police brutality, and to put change in place. It’s for peace among the community, and for those who fought for justice before us.”

Organizer Imani Steven added that elders in the community “used to meet at that church during Freedom Summer” in 1964.

The walk between the church and the courthouse won’t be exactly the same, but the goal is: community change.

“This is a peaceful march,” Brown said. “I think it’s good to get together and show the stance of our community, that this community stands together. We are united. We’re hoping for, working for, change.”

Part of the reason for the two routes is purely practical, even without the historical significance, Brown said. He noted that the 2.3-mile route from Vernon Dahmer Park to the courthouse might be too far for some people to walk.

By comparison, he said, the route from the church at 621 Mobile Street to the courthouse is approximately one mile.

“There are two marches with one destination,” Brown said. “And we’re looking for one thing. It’s all the same message. There needs to be an equal playing field, regarding all aspects of life. [That’s why] we’re going to the monument to Vernon Dahmer, who lost his life for us and helped us all move forward.”

In the spirit of Dahmer, voter registration forms will be available at tables before the walk begins.

At both locations, music and conversation – and voter registration – will begin well before the walk itself begins. Those who want to start from the Mobile Street location should plan to leave that location at 3 p.m. Those planning to leave from the Dahmer Park should plan on 2 p.m. because it’s a longer walk.

Both walks, Steven said, should put the participants downtown at approximately 4 p.m.

Brown noted that much of the impetus and interest “has come from young adults all around Mississippi. We’re not trying to cause any confusion or commotion. We’re doing everything in our ability to make sure everything is safe and peaceful.”

As usual with such events, plans may change. But as of now, there will be three water stations along the routes, with hundreds of bottles of water already collected, Brown said, “and we’re talking to a company about shuttle service back to where people started.”

“You don’t have to march if you can’t, or if you don’t want to,” he added, “but if you’re on the march path, you can sit outside and watch us go by.”

Those who wish to donate water, gloves, hand sanitizer, or snacks, can contact 601-283-8013, or email hattiesburgmscac@gmail.com for more information, Steven said.

The organizers are also looking for volunteers to pass out voter registration information, to sponsor water stations and to help people back to the walk’s starting points.