The University of Southern Mississippi football team skipped practice on Aug. 28 to march against racism and show support for players on the team who have experienced discrimination on a firsthand basis.

“We have a lot of minorities on the team,” said defensive lineman Tahg Sykes. “(The team) felt it was right to speak up and talk about the things that are going on in this world and what’s bothering us with our own personal lives.”

Before the march, players and coaches met to allow everyone the opportunity to discuss how racism played a part in their daily lives. Some of the players talked about store managers accusing them of stealing, being called racial slurs and receiving unprovoked suspicion from the police.

Sykes, like many of his teammates, had his own story to tell.

“I was pulled over as a young man, years ago, in high school,” he said. “I was riding around in a Cadillac that my dad gave me. It was a nice Cadillac, and the officer felt like since I was Black, I wasn’t supposed to be in that car. He pulled me out of the car and checked me and asked me where I was from, what I was doing around this neighborhood. He didn’t even tell me what I was getting pulled over for.”

Sykes added, “I did what I was told to do – yes sir, no sir – so I didn’t move with no rash decisions. I just moved with caution. When I got home, I just cried to my dad and told him what happened.”

Head Coach Jay Hopson said team leaders told him their plans to skip practice that morning and that there was no hesitation among the coaching staff to support the players’ decision.

“I think (the march) is extremely important because the social injustice in America is heavy on our players’ hearts,” said Hopson. “Giving these guys an opportunity to come out and express their feelings and do a peaceful protest, it’s a beautiful thing. I couldn’t be prouder.”

Reed Stringer, nickel defense coach, added, “As a football team, we’re a brotherhood, and this is our family away from our family. If they’re hurting, then we want to have conversations with them about that and always be there for them.”

This theme of brotherhood was pushed through many aspects of the event, including T-shirts, signs, chants and group prayer at the front entrance of the campus.

“I’m out here with my brothers. It’s unity and, with all the stuff going on in the world, showing that we care, that we’re here and whatever we do, we do as a team,” said tight end Mitchell Sellers.

Dozens of USM students, including international students, and Hattiesburg community members joined the march to add their support.

“I can’t imagine not showing up,” said Tori Ricks, a member of the USM tennis team. “I want to make sure that we’re taking a stand and being present and recognizing that change needs to happen. That’s not going to happen if we don’t stand up and have our communities come together in this way.”

Defensive back Vinson Brown said he was glad to see the wider community support.

He added, “It really is bigger than black and white. There’s a lot going on in the world. I feel like everyone needs to come together as one and be equal. I don’t feel like we need to be fighting or having this police violence. I feel like the more we do this, the more there will be change.”

Two other teams – Mississippi State and Ole Miss – also hosted anti-racism protests last week. Their demonstrations followed boycotts by professional teams in the NBA, MLB and NHL after the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

USM players ended their march with a prayer for unity in their community, healing for Blake and justice in the cases of other recent police shootings, specifically those of Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Kentucky, and George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota.