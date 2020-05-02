Hattiesburg Half Marathon set for April 4

The ninth annual Hattiesburg Half Marathon, 10K and 5K, presented by Forrest General Hospital and the Pinebelt Foundation, is scheduled for Saturday, April 4.

The 2020 race is expected to be the biggest to date, benefiting 14 Pine Belt nonprofits and drawing in runners from across the southeastern United States.

In 2019, the race changed the running course, added a 10K and drew in an additional 400 runners. Not only did the race see participation grow last year, but the fundraising component kicked off with a strong first year.

In previous years, the race served as a fundraiser for one nonprofit, the ARC of Southeast Mississippi. In 2019, the fundraising component of the race was revamped as “Gives Miles.” Under this program, nonprofits manage a mile of the race by decorating it, offering entertainment and providing volunteers to help with water stations, traffic control and safety for the runners.

The nonprofits fundraise by recruiting sponsors and charity runners. Charities include the foundation, Downtown Hattiesburg Association, Sacred Heart Catholic School, Laughs 4 Life, the 3-D School, Presbyterian Christian School, Christian Men and Women’s Job Corps, Hattiesburg Civic Light Opera, Hattiesburg Area Habitat for Humanity, Laurel Christian School, Southern Pines Animal Shelter, R3SM and the ARC.

The race will take runners on a tour of the city as the course highlights some of Hattiesburg’s iconic landmarks and engages local businesses. The course will start and finish at the Historic Hattiesburg Saenger Theater, wind through downtown, head toward The Avenues and loop around the Hattiesburg Zoo. A portion of the route tours the University of Southern Mississippi’s campus before runners blaze down the Longleaf Trace to the finish line.

The foundation is working closely with the City of Hattiesburg, VisitHATTIESBURG, Forrest General Hospital and numerous local businesses to attract runners to Hattiesburg and ensure all their race-related needs are met.

The race will offer a full marathon option in 2021. More information, nonprofit details and registration options can be found at hburghalfmarathon.com.