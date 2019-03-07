Forrest Co. candidate forum set for July 11 at Jackie Dole

In advance of the Aug. 6 primary election, the Hattiesburg Council of Neighborhoods is giving Forrest County voters and candidates the chance to meet and hear from each other and discuss possible issues and ideas in the community.

The council will hold a Forrest County candidate forum on July 11 at Jackie Dole Sherrill Community Center, 220 West Front St. in downtown Hattiesburg. The event begins at 6:30 p.m. with a “meet and mingle” for voters and candidates, and candidates will be introduced at 7 p.m.

Each candidate – including those for sheriff, supervisor, tax collector and more – will be given approximately two minutes to discuss their platform, plans and goals if elected.

“This really lets people see and hear candidates,” said Linda Walters, president of the council of neighborhoods. “Candidates usually don’t get a chance to get to every home or voter, and this is a good way to let voters see candidates.”

As attendees will not be allowed to offer questions at the forum, officials encourage anyone with issues or questions to address the candidates during the meet and mingle part of the event.

So far, Walters has already heard from several of the candidates who plan to participate, although she’s still waiting on a few to confirm their appearance.

“We have some that will wait until the last minute, and then some wait to see if others come to decide whether they’ll come,” she said. “But we usually have a pretty good turnout.

“We just want to make sure that the people come, because they’re the ones who get the most benefit from it.”

Following this forum, the council will hold another event before the runoff or general election. State candidates will be invited, and attendees will be allowed to ask questions.

For more information, call the Jackie Dole Sherrill Community Center staff at (601) 545-4580.