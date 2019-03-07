Numerous Pine Belt celebrations to enjoy

Numerous Pine Belt celebrations to enjoyBy HASKEL BURNS,
Wed, 07/03/2019 - 5:06pm
No matter where you are in Forrest and Lamar counties, you won’t be too far from a 4th of July celebration this week. From Petal to Lumberton, here’s an unofficial list of the Independence Day happenings for the next couple of days.
- Chain Park at Twin Forks, Chain Park Drive, Hattiesburg. “Coca-Cola Star Spangled Celebration on the River” will be held from 6-10 p.m. July 3. Vendors and live music will be featured, with fireworks beginning at 9 p.m. Admission is free.
- Petal River Park, U.S. 11, Petal. “Coca-Cola Star Spangled Celebration on the River” will be held from 6-10 p.m. July 3. Vendors and live music will be featured, with fireworks beginning at 9 p.m. Admission is free.
- Paul B. Johnson State Park, 319 Geiger Lake Rd., Hattiesburg. Fireworks start at 9 p.m. July 4. Entrance fee is $10 per vehicle with up to six people. For more information, contact Mike Stepp at (601) 582-7721 or paulbjohnsonstatepark@wfp.ms.gov.
- Little Black Creek Campground and Park, 2159 Little Black Creek Road, Lumberton. Fireworks will start shortly after dark July 4. Regular day-use fees apply before 7 p.m.; the entry fee after that time is $10 per car. For more information, visit the Little Black Creek Facebook page or www.lbccampground.com.
- First Baptist Church Runnelstown, 9211 Mississippi 42, Petal. Car show, water slides, hamburgers, hot dogs and ice cream. Event starts at 6 p.m. July 4, with fireworks at dark. For more information, visit the First Baptist Runnelstown Facebook page.
- Sumrall Lions Club Park, East 1st Street, Sumrall. A parade will start at 10 a.m. July 4 near Sumrall High School. The park will feature food, vendors, music and political speeches at 6 p.m. Fireworks start after dark. For more information, visit the Sumrall Fourth of July Celebration Facebook page.