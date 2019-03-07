Numerous Pine Belt celebrations to enjoy

No matter where you are in Forrest and Lamar counties, you won’t be too far from a 4th of July celebration this week. From Petal to Lumberton, here’s an unofficial list of the Independence Day happenings for the next couple of days.

Chain Park at Twin Forks, Chain Park Drive, Hattiesburg. “Coca-Cola Star Spangled Celebration on the River” will be held from 6-10 p.m. July 3. Vendors and live music will be featured, with fireworks beginning at 9 p.m. Admission is free.



Petal River Park, U.S. 11, Petal. “Coca-Cola Star Spangled Celebration on the River” will be held from 6-10 p.m. July 3. Vendors and live music will be featured, with fireworks beginning at 9 p.m. Admission is free.



Paul B. Johnson State Park, 319 Geiger Lake Rd., Hattiesburg. Fireworks start at 9 p.m. July 4. Entrance fee is $10 per vehicle with up to six people. For more information, contact Mike Stepp at (601) 582-7721 or paulbjohnsonstatepark@wfp.ms.gov.



Little Black Creek Campground and Park, 2159 Little Black Creek Road, Lumberton. Fireworks will start shortly after dark July 4. Regular day-use fees apply before 7 p.m.; the entry fee after that time is $10 per car. For more information, visit the Little Black Creek Facebook page or www.lbccampground.com.



First Baptist Church Runnelstown, 9211 Mississippi 42, Petal. Car show, water slides, hamburgers, hot dogs and ice cream. Event starts at 6 p.m. July 4, with fireworks at dark. For more information, visit the First Baptist Runnelstown Facebook page.



Sumrall Lions Club Park, East 1st Street, Sumrall. A parade will start at 10 a.m. July 4 near Sumrall High School. The park will feature food, vendors, music and political speeches at 6 p.m. Fireworks start after dark. For more information, visit the Sumrall Fourth of July Celebration Facebook page.