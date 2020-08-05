Following Gov. Tate Reeves's executive order that pushed the start of grades 7-12 in certain counties back to Aug. 17, officials from at least two districts in Forrest County have delayed the start of school for all grades in the districts.

On Aug. 5, Petal School District superintendent Matt Dillon issued a statement saying all campuses in the district will begin with a staggered start for students on Aug. 17 and 18. Officials from the Forrest County School District have announced all their grades will resume on Aug. 17.

"Since we have released our Return to School Plan, our goal all along is to have students and staff return to our campuses," Dillon said in the statement. "We understand that students learn best when physically present inside our classrooms.

"However, we created this plan with the realization that many circumstances regarding COVID-19 are beyond our control. Our goal is to be flexible and respond in a manner that best benefits the staff, students, and community of Petal."