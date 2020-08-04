A Hattiesburg man and his wife have been arrested and charged with various degrees of murder offenses after allegedly fatally shooting a man in his apartment.

Lamar County Sheriff Danny Rigel said deputies received a 911 call at approximately 9:36 p.m. Aug. 3 regarding a shooting at an apartment complex off of Getaway Lane. Upon arriving, police discovered a 30-year-old white male – who has been identified as Johnathan Tyler Morgan – deceased in his apartment.

During the investigation, deputies arrested 40-year-old Hattiesburg resident Jason Foy Crutchfield at about 12:15 p.m. Aug. 4 in a wooded campsite area off of 4thStreet in Hattiesburg. His wife, 36-year-old Amanda Justine Crutchfield, also was taken into custody.

Jason was charged with murder, while his wife was charged with accessory before or after the fact of murder. They have been booked into the Lamar County Jail.