The Hattiesburg Community Arts Center, in conjunction with Hattiesburg’s Parks and Recreation Department, will host a public art workshop Saturday, Jan. 16 from 9 a.m. until noon at the Community Arts Center on Main Street in the downtown area.

“We will be creating a variety of suncatchers and other things to hang from the trees outside the Hattiesburg Community Arts Center,” Emily Gallaspy, director of the center, said.

Gallaspy added that though this is the final installation for the Public Art Workshop Series, it will not be the last community art project or installation offered by the center.

The series has been provided thanks to a grant from the Mississippi Arts Commission.

“This event is open to people of any age or skill level,” Gallaspy said. “We’ve got video tutorials on how to participate in the installation on the Hattiesburg Parks and Recreation Facebook page.”

The center will supply everything needed to participate in this public art installation.

Gallaspy added that more outreach projects are in the planning phases.

“The hope is to bring even more art and creative opportunities to the public this year,” Gallaspy said.

Masks will be required; participation will be limited to 20 people at a time and social distancing will be practiced.

To prevent the sharing of art supplies, everything needed will be bagged for individuals.