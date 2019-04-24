Ticket will be required to attend OGHS graduation

﻿Four LCSD ceremonies will be held at USM’s Reed Green Coliseum

﻿﻿

Another school year has flown by as high school seniors prepare for the pomp and circumstance of graduation activities.

But for the Lamar County School District, there are a couple of new changes this year.

Having added the Lumberton School District to the fold, Reed Green Coliseum will be hosting a fourth LCSD graduation on Saturday, May 25.

According to Wayne Folkes, assistant superintendent, there will be four graduations that day.

Oak Grove will start the day with a 9 a.m. ceremony followed by Purvis High School at 1 p.m., Sumrall High School at 4 p.m. and Lumberton High School rounding out the day at 7 p.m.

There will be one other change for Oak Grove High School graduates, according to Principal Helen Price.

Beginning with the OGHS Class of 2019, graduation ceremonies at Reed Green Coliseum will become ticketed events. The ticketing does not apply to the other high schools in the district.

“Each graduating senior will receive 15 tickets for their guests to use to attend the ceremony,” Price said. “Every person entering the coliseum will need a ticket to be able to attend the graduation ceremony.”

Price said distributing tickets is warranted for a number of reasons.

“First, our attendance to the ceremony continues to grow, largely because the number of seniors in our classes continue to grow, which has created both seating and parking problems for our seniors and their guests,” Price said, noting for at least the last two years, they have exceeded the capacity of seating and available space at the Reed Green Coliseum.

This year’s Oak Grove senior class has 373 students.

Price said for families who don’t need the full allotment of tickets, they are free to share them with other families who may need more.

“We will provide a centralized space at school for students to post their need for, or availability of, extra tickets to assist them in getting in touch with each other to share their tickets,” Price said.

“We are looking to avoid that scenario in 2019 to make it a positive experience for our seniors and their invited guests. Our school, district, and our OGHS families will all do their part to make this graduation the best ever for our students.”