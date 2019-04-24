St. Fabian Catholic Church to start preschool program

﻿St. Fabian Catholic Church, which plans on opening its new parish hall on Hwy. 589 South in the coming weeks, is also planning for the future of the area’s children.

Beginning in August, the church will offer a faith-based play program, Little Dove Preschool, for children 6 months to school age.

Jean Hendley, who is heading up the program, said she thinks the program will be well received by those in the Hwy. 589 area.

“This is an exciting new program for St. Fabian,” she said.

Plans are for the preschool program to run from 9 a.m. until noon on Tuesday and Thursday of each week. Additional time can be arranged for an extra charge.

The price is $120 per month and time can be extended to 1 p.m. for the cost of $6 per day.

The program will be held at the church’s new building at 5 Saint Fabian Way, Hattiesburg, on Hwy. 589 South, between U.S. 98 West and Bellegrass subdivision.

A fee of $100 is due at the time of registration and is payable to Saint Fabian Catholic Church. The registration fees will be designated to cover supplies and activities planned for the youngsters.

Currently there is only space for 20 children, but Hendley said as the church continues completion of its campus, she hopes the program can expand. Space is on a first-come basis. A registration form is available at https://bit.ly/2UzYrsK.

Completed registration forms can be mailed to Hendley at 99 Longwood Drive, Hattiesburg, MS 39402 or email, jdhendley@comcast.net. If you have any questions or need additional information, contact Hendley, 601-297-7839.