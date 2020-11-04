Sunday severe weather still possible

The Hattiesburg area remains under a moderate risk for severe weather on Sunday.

According to Forrest County emergency management officials, the severe weather will arrive between 3 and 11 p.m. and could include tornadoes, large hail and heavy rainfall.

“The greatest threat for tornadoes has shifted north of I-20; however, supercell long-track strong tornadoes can not be ruled out for our area,” said officials.

Damaging wind gusts – up to 70 miles per hour – could also occur along with large hail up to tennis ball size.

Officials said that if Forrest County is placed under a tornado watch, the county safe room, located at 946 Sullivan Drive in Hattiesburg, will open with special circumstances for the COVID-19 pandemic.

Temperatures will be checked prior to entry into the safe room, and there will be clear markings on the floor to ensure social distancing. Surgical masks must be worn while inside the safe room, and law enforcement personnel will be present.