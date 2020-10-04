National Weather Service: Severe weather possible on Sunday

Easter Sunday is likely to bring a severe weather outbreak to parts of Mississippi, including the Hattiesburg area, according to the National Weather Service office in Jackson.

On Friday morning, the office placed a section of the state under a moderate risk warning and advised that tornadoes are likely, some of which could be strong and long-tracked. Widespread damaging wind gusts of up to 70 miles per hour are also possible, as is hail the size of golf balls and heavy rainfall.

The storms are expected to hit the Hattiesburg area between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m., according to the current weather forecasting.

The weather service will host a Facebook Live session about the possible storms at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday. Their Facebook page is www.facebook.com/NWSJacksonMS.

For additional updates, visit www.weather.gov/jan.