Two more City of Hattiesburg employees test positive for COVID-19

Two more City of Hattiesburg employees have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a Thursday evening statement from city officials.

One employee works in urban development, and the other works in the police department.

The urban development employee has not been at work since April 2, and the employee from the police department has not been at work since April 1.

“All in these employees’ divisions have been notified of the presumptive positive test and will be tested for COVID-19. Should additional employees need/want a test, it will be scheduled with a supervisor,” according to the statement.

Two city employees had previously tested positive for the virus. Kévin Jordan, 58, housing coordinator in urban development, died from complications stemming from the virus.

Jordan had not been to work since March 31. The PineBelt NEWS learned from multiple sources Wednesday that Jordan and several others may have been infected during a church service in Petal or on around March 20.

An employee in public works also tested positive for the virus.