HPD searching for 19-year-old seen Tuesday

By STAFF REPORTS,
  • 129 reads
Wed, 12/19/2018 - 5:34pm

﻿Hattiesburg Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person.

 On Tuesday night, Dec. 18, officers responded to the 100 block of Ellis Drive, Plantation Place Apartments, for a report of a missing person.

Ariunna Myers, 19, was last seen around 10 p.m. Monday, Dec. 17, according to family members.

No last known clothing description is available.

If you have any information regarding Myers or her whereabouts, please contact Hattiesburg Police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.

The Hattiesburg Post:

