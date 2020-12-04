Forrest, Lamar counties under tornado watch; storm shelters are open

Forrest and Lamar counties are under a tornado watch until 8 p.m. Sunday, and local shelters are open.

Severe weather is expected to impact the area between 1 and 11 p.m., and that weather could include tornadoes, scattered wind gusts and hail up to the size of limes.

Powerful winds – up to 70 miles per hour – are also possible, according to forecasts from the National Weather Service office in Jackson.

The Forrest County 361 Safe Room is located at 946 Sullivan Drive in Hattiesburg and the Lamar County Community Shelter is located at 105 Central Industrial Row in Purvis.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the safe room is operating under special circumstances, and temperatures will be checked prior to entry into the safe room.

There will be clear markings on the floor to ensure social distancing. Surgical masks must be worn while inside the safe room, and law enforcement personnel will be present.

At the community shelter, masks which cover both the nose and mouth are required, and social distancing will be enforced.