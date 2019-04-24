Tatum Park Facility: Two Hattiesburg Clinic departments relocate

﻿Two Hattiesburg Clinic departments, Connections, and Psychology & Counseling, have relocated to their new facility near Tatum Park in Hattiesburg.

The two clinics share the facility, located at 102 Medical Park in Hattiesburg, just off Veterans Memorial Highway, Highway 11. They moved from their previous location at 2 Southern Point Parkway, Suite 200.

The new building is 20,190 square feet with separate wings for each practice. It features a spacious lobby, 12 exam rooms with space to add more, and ample parking. Additionally, it includes 16 provider offices, several of which also serve as private counseling areas.

“Our new building varies from the traditional medical clinic feel by offering an environment that is more conducive to a home,” said Charlie Hardee, who manages both departments. “Every inch of space has been carefully and thoughtfully detailed to welcome all patients and create a calming and peaceful atmosphere.”

The Connections and Psychology & Counseling building is part of a larger medical park project by Hattiesburg Clinic in the area near Tatum Park. This will mark the third Hattiesburg Clinic facility to be completed at the site in the past five years.

Connections serves as a regional resource and treatment center providing medical, educational, speech/language and dyslexia evaluation services for children and teenagers. Their providers offer medical evaluation and management of ADHD and related concerns. They also work collaboratively with Psychology & Counseling to treat behavioral and emotional issues.

Psychology & Counseling offers a broad range of outpatient services, including research-based counseling and comprehensive psychological assessments.