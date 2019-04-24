Kory Moore joins Citizens National Bank as vice pres.

﻿Kory Moore has joined Citizens National Bank as a vice president and relationship banker in Hattiesburg.

For the past two years, Moore has served as a vice president and commercial loan officer at PriorityOne Bank. Prior to his employment with PriorityOne, he served as a commercial loan officer with Keesler Federal Credit Union and as a personal banker and branch manager with Wells Fargo Bank in Hattiesburg.

He has been in the Air National Guard’s 186th Air Refueling Wing since 2014 and currently serves a first lieutenant.

"We are very excited to have Kory join our team,” said Kevin Brewer, Citizens National Bank’s South Mississippi regional president. “He works hard to make sure he takes care of his clients through building strong, personal, and long-lasting relationships. Kory is focused on the overall success and value he can bring to his customers through listening to their needs and recommending the best solution to achieve their goals.

“Kory is a relationship builder and I have learned very quickly that people just like to be around him and get to know him quickly. He is also very focused on his community and the areas we serve to ensure that we give back to our communities. His strengths and desire to serve his community align with the focus and goals of CNB.”

Moore is a Board Member for the YMCA of Southeast MS and is also an active member of the Area Development Partnership and the Pine Belt Young Professionals.

A graduate of the University of Southern Mississippi, Moore received his Bachelor's degree in sports administration and business administration in 2009, and his Master's dgree in sports management in 2011. He is currently in his second year of studies at the Ole Miss School of Banking, and is set to graduate in the spring of this year.

He and his wife, Nicole, are members of Hope Church in Hattiesburg where he enjoys serving as a trustee and Life Groups coach.

Citizens National Bank is an independent, Mississippi-based community bank, with 26 locations in the following cities: Hattiesburg, Laurel Meridian, Quitman, Philadelphia, Columbus, Kosciusko, Carthage, Macon, Southaven, Olive Branch, Waynesboro, Flowood, Ridgeland, and Madison.