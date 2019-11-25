Third Hattiesburg homicide suspect arrested in San Diego

The final suspect wanted in connection to a Sept. 10 homicide in Hattiesburg has been arrested in San Diego, California.

Ryan Moore, public information officer with the Hattiesburg Police Deparment, said Carzetta “Stuff” Myers was arrested by San Diego Police. He was taken into custody on active warrants for 1st degree murder and obstruction of justice on the shooting on North 25th Avenue that killed 31-year-old David Lee Bolton.

Myers will be extradited back to Hattiesburg.

Another suspect, 44-year-old Nakia “Kiki” Mason, was arrested shortly after the incident and booked into the Forrest County Jail. He was charged with accessory after the fact of murder and obstruction of justice.

Keri “Pinky” Guillot was arrested earlier this month by San Diego Police. She is wanted on active warrants for accessory after the fact of murder and obstruction of justice in connection to the shooting.