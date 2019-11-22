Former FCAHS student charged with making terroristic threats

A former Forrest County Agricultural High School student has been charged with making terroristic threats after posting to social media a rap song featuring lyrics that threatened a shooting incident at the school.

Eighteen-year-old Michael Hartfield II was arrested without incident by the Forrest County Sheriff’s Department on Nov. 21 after he turned himself in to authorities. He was booked into the Forrest County Jail, where he remains with a $35,000 bond.

Police began looking for Hartfield after learning he posted a music video on SoundCloud, in which he threatened to shoot staff and students at his former school.

“The sheriff’s department takes any threats towards the welfare of our school and children very seriously,” states a post on the department’s Facebook page. “After reviewing the evidence, an arrest warrant was signed for the charge of Terroristic Threats.

“FCSO SWAT members and investigators immediately began searching for Mr. Hartfield. After following leads, an arrest was made at approximately 21:00 hours.”

No indication of additional threats towards the school was found during the investigation.

The Mississippi Terroristic Threats Law, which went into effect July 1, defines terroristic threats as threats of violence with the “intent to terrorize, intimidate or disrupt a governmental function” – including schools and school functions – by any means, including social media. Such threats are punishable by up to five years in prison.