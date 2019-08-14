Police conducting death investigation following wreck, shooting

Hattiesburg police are conducting a death investigation regarding a Tuesday shooting and automobile wreck.

Ryan Moore, public information for the Hattiesburg Police Department, said in a statement that officers responsed at approximately 2:52 p.m. Tuesday to a call regarding shots fired at the gas station at 901 Broadway Drive. Upon arriving, officers discovered two vehicles had collided at the gas station, and the shots had been fired from across the street.

Corey Chatman, 26, was transported from the scene to a local hospital, where he died of injuries sustained in the shooting.

Police believe it was an isolated incident.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-7867.