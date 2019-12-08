Police arrest fifth suspect in Nguyen shooting

A fifth suspect has been arrested in connection with the July 20 shooting death of Lisa Nguyen at Steelman Grocery in Hattiesburg.

According to a statement from Ryan Moore, public information officer with the Hattiesburg Police Department, the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force arrested Eric “Lil E” Williams Monday. Williams, 20, was found hiding in the attic of an abandoned residence in the 900 block of Winn Street in Jackson and transported to HPD for questioning.

He was booked into the Forrest County Jail and charged with capital murder, armed robbery, aggravated assault and criminal street gang activity.

Nguyen, 59, was shot during an armed robbery at the family-owned business. She was taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Police later arrested Stephon “Doonk” Hart and Christopher “Fat Boy” Tyce in Jackson. Hart, 25, was arrested during a traffic stop at Interstate 20 Frontage Road, while Tyce, 26, was apprehended at The Village Apartments on Raymond Road.

Hart and Tyce have each been charged with capital murder, armed robbery, aggravated assault, and criminal street gang activity.

On July 26, Jatyran “Tug” Tuggle and Jaquarious “Quay” Randle, each 20 years old, were arrested in Jackson. They are each charged with capital murder, criminal street gang activity and aggravated assault, with Tuggle receiving an additional charge of armed robbery.

Tuggle and Randle were denied bond.