Man dead after Fredna Avenue shooting

A man is dead after a Wednesday shooting on Fredna Avenue in Hattiesburg.

According to a statement from Ryan Moore, public information officer at the Hattiesburg Police Department, officers arrived at about 7:45 p.m. Wednesday to the 200 block of Fredna Avenue in response to a call of gunshots. Upon arriving, police found a male suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man was transported to a local hospital, where he later died of his injuries.

The suspected shooter, 33-year-old Tiffany M. Hathorn of Hattiesburg, was taken into custody Thursday and booked into the Forrest County Jail. Officials are in the process of charging Hathorn with murder.

Police believe the incident was domestic-related, stemming from an altercation between a male and a female in a relationship.