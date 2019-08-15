Sacred Heart cancels football game against PCS

All athletic activities scheduled between Sacred Heart Catholic School and Presbyterian Christian School – including next Thursday’s football game – have been cancelled by Sacred Heart.

In a statement administered by Elizabeth Yankay – who serves as principal and director of administration at Sacred Heart – and Joe Falla, who serves of dean of students and athletic director at the school, the decision was made “in the best interest of our school.”

“Please know that we anticipate future opportunities for the Crusader and Bobcat families to connect in meaningful service to the Hattiesburg community,” the statement reads. “We hope all of you will join us on Sept. 6 to kick off our season.”

PCS Athletic Director Rob Shillito and athletics assistant Molly Hill released a reply to the statement, saying they were disappointed at Sacred Heart’s decision “even after both administrations met to correct any misinformation and untruths.”

The statement says that PCS officials are working on other options to provide experiences for the students, school and community.

“Our football players, coaches, and support staff have been working tirelessly to prepare for this season, and I look forward to seeing their hard work culminate in what is sure to be a memorable year,” the statement reads. “Once a decision is made regarding any possible alternatives for next week, I will communicate that immediately in order to provide everyone with an opportunity to plan accordingly.”

Officials from Sacred Heart and PCS did not reply to requests for comment.