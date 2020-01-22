Hattiesburg man charged with felony eluding, reckless endangerment after fleeing cops

A Hattiesburg man has been charged with felony eluding, reckless endangerment and resisting arrest after fleeing police following a traffic accident.

Ryan Moore, public information officer with Hattiesburg Police Department, said police responded at around 9 a.m. Tuesday to the accident in the 5000 block of Hardy Street. When officers arrived at the scene, the suspect, 29-year-old Donald McDaniel, attempted to flee the scene in a Dodge Ram pickup truck.

Shortly after fleeing the scene, McDaniel struck another vehicle and a tree, disabling his truck in the same block the original accident occurred.

McDaniel was taken into custody, where in addition to the charges, he was cited for having no license and no insurance.

One person was injured in the vehicle that was struck by McDaniel, and was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.