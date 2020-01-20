Three teens to be charged as adults in shooting death of Hub City man

Three teenagers have been taken into custody and will be charged as adults in connection with the recent shooting death of 25-year-old Jamara Quadracus “Drake” Edwards.

Ryan Moore, public information officer with the Hattiesburg Police Department, said the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force on Friday arrested a 16-year-old male from Hattiesburg and a 15-year-old female from Gulfport. The suspects, who were wanted on active capital murder warrants from HPD, were taken into custody at around 4:30 p.m. that day in the 5000 block of 28th Street in Gulfport.

A third teenager, 17-year-old Darrell Smith of Hattiesburg, also has been charged with capital murder in Edwards’ death. All three suspects will be charged as adults.

Edwards was fatally shot on Jan. 12 in the 1300 block of Corinne Street.

No other information is being provided at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.