Hattiesburg man arrested after discharging firearm at mall

A Hattiesburg man has been arrested after allegedly shooting a gun in the parking lot of Turtle Creek Mall.

Ryan Moore, public information officer with the Hattiesburg Police Department, said 25-year-old Earnest Mays has been charged with discharging a firearm in the city limits and reckless endangerment of persons in connection to the November 16 incident. Both charges are misdemeanors.

No injuries were reported in the shooting.

Police say the incident was isolated and stemmed from a previous verbal altercation with another individual.