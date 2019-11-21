Purvis man found guilty of sexual battery, faces life in prison

A Purvis man faces the possibility of life in prison after being found guilty of sexual battery of a child.

Fifteenth Circuit Court District Attorney Hal Kittrell said Jeffery Barnes, 51, was found guilty Wednesday by a Lamar County jury. Barnes will be sentenced on December 3, with a maximum penalty of up to life in prison.

“We commend the bravery of this little boy who courageously came to court and testified against his abuser,” Kittrell said. “We hope the verdict of the jury shows this young man and other victims of crime that the system can work.”