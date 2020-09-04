A Hattiesburg man has been arrested after a shooting and the discovery of guns and weapons.

Ryan Moore, public information officer with the Hattiesburg Police Department, said police responded to a report of a shooting just before 9 p.m. Sept. 3 in the 600 block of North 31stAvenue. When officers arrived, they discovered a male victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the leg. The victim had his non-life-threatening injury treated at a local hospital.

Within minutes of the shooting, police stopped the suspect’s vehicle a few blocks away from the scene. Raymond Gaines Jr., 21, was arrested and charged with one count of aggravated assault and trafficking a controlled substance.

Officers recovered three handguns and roughly three pounds of marijuana during the stop. Additional charges are pending in the ongoing investigation.