A candidate for the vacant District 87 seat in the Mississippi House of Representatives has had his bond set at $30,000 for a charge of felony cyberstalking.

During an initial appearance Sept. 2, Municipal court judge Wes Curry set the bond for David Morgan, who was set to run in the special election set for Nov. 3. Reading from testimony, Curry said on Aug. 26, a victim with the initials D.K. contacted the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation regarding threats that had been made against her by Morgan. The woman claimed that Morgan had threatened her over an extended period of time, sending numerous videos through various social media sites, as well as making several threatening phone calls to her.

Upon release, Morgan must wear an ankle bracelet and have no contact whatsoever with the victim.

“When I say no contact, I mean through third parties, I mean through email, Facebook, all these different digital means that are now available,” Curry told Morgan. “No contact means no contact.

“If you’re pulling up to a gas station and you’re on fumes, and one of the victims walks out, you better hope you make it to the next gas station. That’s how serious it is.”

In addition to the cyberstalking charge, Morgan's wife has filed a petition for domestic abuse protection order in Lamar County Justice Court.In the petition, Morgan's wife said she fears for the safety of herself and her two children at home because of Morgan's current situation.

"He threatened to shoot his girlfriend in the head for leaving him," the petition states. "We have guns in our home, and he is facing the situation of losing his job, military career, marriage and possible jail sentence. I have a fear, a real fear, of what he will do at this point."

Morgan, who works offshore and for the U.S. Air Force Reserve, was booked into the Forrest County Jail on Aug. 31.

The District 87 seat was vacated earlier this year when Billy Andrews resigned from the position, saying Republican House Speaker Philip Gunn was going against state law by blocking him and other members of the Legislature from receiving their state government pensions while serving in the House.