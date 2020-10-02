And the winner is...

Drum roll, please................

And the winner of The Pine Belt NEWS 2020 Oscar Contest is...

Charles Brown

Charles correctly guessed 19 of the 24 categories in the 92nd Academy Awards and also got the closest in the tiebreaker question. Believe it or not, five people correctly guessed 19 of 24 winners announced.

Charles has won a prize pack worth over $600 that includes a Blu ray DVD player, three Blu-ray award winning films, a Google Home Mini, and so much more! Thank you to our sponsors who helped contribute to this amazing prize package. Stay tuned for our next contest!