Hattiesburg City Councilwoman Mary Dryden, who has served Ward 4 for the past eight years, has announced her run for reelection for that seat.

Dryden, who was elected in 2013, said she was motivated to run for a third term because she is amazed at what the city has accomplished during her tenure on council.

"We are in the middle of some major projects that I am a part of, and I would like to see those through," said Dryden, who serves as vice president of the council. "I want to keep the good things going that we've got going on.

"We have a mayor and council working really well together, and I think that's something our city has wanted for a long time. I'd like to continue that."

Dryden holds a bachelor of science degree in elementary education and a master of science degree in counseling psychology from the University of Southern Mississippi. She received special certification in gifted education from William Carey University.

A former teacher, she entered private practice in 2000 as a licensed professional counselor and licensed marriage and family therapist.

As Dryden and her husband, Steve, have both had and recovered from COVID-19, Dryden said one of her top priorities would be to help get the city through the pandemic.

"As soon as we can get enough people vaccinated and start to gather again, my first priority is getting people connected, and that's what I hope to accomplish," she said. "During this time before (the election) on June 8, I want to reach as many people as possible, at least by phone and any other way, so that we can feel connected again.

"Our neighborhood associations have not had meetings since this began, although one of them did have a Zoom meeting last weekend, so I was very happy to hear about that. I think we need each other, and it's because of working together that we accomplish so much."

Dryden and her husband are members of Parkway Heights United Methodist Church, lifetime members of the USM Alumni Association and the Historic Hattiesburg Downtown Association, the Oaks Neighborhood Association and numerous other civic and cultural organizations. They have two children, Jamie Dryde (wife Jennifer) and Dr. Christy Dryden Head (husband Joseph Tatume), and four grandchildren: Sara Foster, Jack, Britton and Cora.

Dryden said she would like to see continued infrastructure improvements, including updated water lines.

"We're not finished; we've still got more to do, but we've accomplished a lot," she said. "We've improved sewer situations, and we've improved drainage, so the infrastructure has improved."

Dave Ware, who formerly represented Ward 4, also has announced his run for the seat. He was required to vacate the position when he ran against then-Mayor Johnny DuPree in 2013.