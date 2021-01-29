Students at Petal Upper Elementary School recently got the opportunity to speak with one of only 24 people to have ever flown to the moon: Biloxi native Fred Haise Jr., who served as the Lunar Module pilot for the Apollo 13 mission in 1970.

On Jan. 29, Haise conducted to virtual Zoom seminars with four classes each, where he discussed his experience becoming an astronaut and the particulars of the Apollo 13 mission. The astronauts on board were forced to abort the mission after an oxygen tank in the service module failed two days into the mission.

Haise was born in Biloxi in 1933 and graduated from Biloxi High School in 1950 before continuing his education at Perksinston Community College (now Mississippi Gulf Coast Community Collge).

“A war was on – the Korean War – and I decided to serve my country and join the military, and became a Marine Corps fighter pilot in two different squadrons during the next four years,” Haise said. “As soon as I got out of the military, I went back to school.

“I wanted to continue flying, and I found a reserve unit in Oklahoma, and I elected to go back to school at the University of Oklahoma.”

After completing school, Haise applied for NASA and was accepted as a test pilot at the Lewis Research Center .

“I was having a lot of fun testing and flying airplanes almost every day, but the Apollo program had come on, which was to put people on the moon,” Haise said. “So it was an incredible mission, and the thought of having a chance to do that is what me decide to fly, and I became an astronaut in 1966.

“It was a lot of training along the way, and education. It was important to meet the goals set out, because you have to be capable of flying the missions and doing what had to be done. You had to be prepared for normal things, as well as things that might go wrong, which in our case was certainly the case.”

Apollo 13 was launched from the Kennedy Space Center on April 11, 1970. The craft was approximately 180,000 nautical miles from Earth, and Haise was completing the shutdown of the landing module after testing its systems, when the astronauts heard a large bang.

With the malfunction of the oxygen tank, crew members had to abandon the original plan of landing on the moon and looped around that body to return to Earth.

“We swung around the moon, which is called a gravity turn,” Haise said. “We changed our path to barely pass around the moon at about 130 miles … in the direction to at least get us roughly back to Earth.”

The Apollo 13 crew safely landed in the Pacific Ocean, southwest of American Samoa and 6.5 kilometers away from the recovery ship USS Iwo Jima.

“My wife and my oldest child – who I think was 14 years old at the time – they of course were very worried, but they had a lot of support,” Haise said. “The neighborhood where we lived, there were other astronaut wives who came to the house with my wife and children.

“I had two sons at the time, and one son was sent off two doors down where he had a friend. He actually stayed there so he could be out of the way of all that worry.”

Haise told the upper elementary children that each and every one of them has certain talents.

“You’re blessed, and you were born with talents, but some of them are different,” he said. “A granddaughter of mine had a lot of trouble with mathematics – she passed and got through school, but obviously since she did not like mathematics she not should have tried to become an engineer.

“So now she has a degree in psychology and that’s her specialty today. So each of you have to think about that – you have this talent, but some of you may like math, and some of you might not. But pay attention to that, because that’s going to determine what you do for a living, what your job is, and what your career might be.”