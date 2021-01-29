When the Longleaf Trace – a 44-mile pedestrian, bike and equestrian path that runs from Hattiesburg to Prentiss – was constructed several years ago, officials set a goal of connecting individual neighborhoods to that trail along the way.

Another milestone was made in that direction on Jan. 29, with a ribbon cutting for a new East 6thStreet Spur for the Trace adjacent to the African American Military History Museum. The new spur extends the Trace through downtown Hattiesburg to the Mobile-Bouie Neighborhood and the East 6thStreet Museum District.

“In Hattiesburg, when we consider the needs of our transportation system, we believe accommodations must exist for all modes of transportation – car, transit, bicycle and pedestrian,” Mayor Toby Barker said. “Broadening our philosophy on mobility beyond just vehicles, and turning it into real investment, takes time, and it’s not easy or cheap.

“However, with every passing year, we are seeing progress. This particular project was long-awaited, both by the city and the Mobile-Bouie Neighborhood Association.”

Cost for the project is $228,117 and was paid for by the city and the Hattiesburg Convention Commission, which runs the East 6thStreet Museum District. Work was completed by Gulf South Construction, with engineering by Neel-Schaffer.

“We’re excited to be a part of this, and we’re certainly very excited to have the city’s support in this endeavor to build in this neighborhood and recognize the critical, vast role the African American community has played in Hattiesburg,” said Rick Taylor, executive director of the Hattiesburg Convention Commission. “With this Longleaf Trace extension, we’re able to make it even more accessible to those that may wish to enjoy recreation, whether walking, biking, or other modes of transportation other than vehicular into this area.

“As you can see, this comes right to the very center of the 6thStreet Museum District, and this will allow folks to spend some time in our museums, and begin to see the other areas of the district as they come online.”

Funding for the project was secured with the help of Percy Watson, who represents District 103 in the Mississippi House of Representatives.

“We started this project in the Mississippi Legislature several years ago, and it was necessary for us to complete this project in increments,” Watson said. “It just lets you know what can happen in a community when the mayor’s office, the board of supervisors, city council, members of the Legislature – both House and Senate – all get together and work towards the improvement of the quality of life here in the Hattiesburg area.

“I would like to see us use this more, and of course take care of this Trace. If there was ever a time when we needed to be engaged in more physical activity, the time is now.”

Barker said officials already are looking to the future, when the Trace extends to the 9thStreet ball park and the Mississippi 42 Bypass.

“We know this trail will be used by residents going from C.E. Roy Community Center back into the neighborhood, or by children accessing the basketball courts,” Barker said. “We look forward to the more immediate future, in seeing these museums open again (after COVID-19) and seeing visitors who are biking the Longleaf Trace, or visiting our downtown.

“(We want to see them) learn more about the character and history of the city, and the people who shaped that history.”