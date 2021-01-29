In 2011, officials from the Mississippi State Rating Bureau awarded the City of Hattiesburg with a Class 4 fire rating, with a stipulation that the city build a ninth fire station on U.S. 49 in order to maintain that classification.

With the city's commitment to do so, that goal is well underway with the ongoing construction of Fire Station No. 9 at 7450 U.S. 49, just north of Pep's Point Road. If all goes according to plan, the new station will be complete and staffed some time in April.

"One of the benefits of a ninth fire station is that you're going to have better response times to the north part of Hattiesburg," Mayor Toby Barker said during a Jan. 29 media tour of the facility. "Right now, if there was a fire up this way, or a vehicle accident, Station 4, which is off the (42) Bypass, would have to respond to it.

"This will bring response times down to under five minutes in all of north Hattiesburg. When you pair that with our new Class 3 fire rating (which was obtained in July 2020), the businesses and the residents up here in this coverage area are going to see lower insurance rates."

Construction on the $2.3 million facility, which is financed on a five-year note, is made possible by a millage increase that was passed in the Fiscal Year 2018 budget. The 10,000-square-foot station will feature four trucks with another bay for additional equipment, a tornado safe room, a police substation, and eight bedrooms with the capacity for a possible ninth bedroom.

"Having a police station to cover this long stretch, which is a growing commercial corridor for us,(is great)," Barker said. "It's similar to what we have at Lamar Boulevard (at Fire Station No. 8), which is very helpful. This fire station signals the growing corridor we have here, but also the future plans for the city's growth."

The land for Fire Station No. 9 was acquired in November 2019 after a civil case regarding the matter. Hattiesburg City Council members voted 5-0 to acknowledge the final judgment in that case and authorize payment of $62,735.20 as a final settlement to SAIA Motor Freight Line, the owners of the land.

"Lamar Rutland, our city engineer, found this piece of land, and it's the one piece of land on this side of 49 that was not in a flood zone," Barker said. "So we were glad to get that, and our Ward 1 Councilman, Jeffrey George, was very supportive of it."

Architectural specifications for the project are being handled by Landry Lewis Germany Architects of Hattiesburg. A visitor parking lot will be located to the south of the fire station and will connect with U.S. 49, while the employee parking lot will connect with Irby Road.

Fire ratings are assigned by the Mississippi State Rating Bureau on a scale of 1 to 10, with 1 being the best and 10 being the worst.

"We'll possibly get a Class 2, and a ninth fire station is a critical part of that equation," Barker said.