Training has started for the Hattiesburg Police Citizen Review Board, a nine-member board designed to work with acting Police Chief Peggy Sealy on matters such as procedures, training programs and standards of the Hattiesburg Police Department.

The training began last week, with each board member required to take a series of sessions to better understand the structure, mission and values that are used for department operations.

“Before a review board can make recommendations on policies and procedures as they relate to critical incidents, there has to be a learning process on what standards we hold our officers to,” Mayor Toby Barker said. “Hattiesburg Police Department was the first department to be accredited, and so there’s accountability in that process.

“Developing a working knowledge among the new board members on what those standards are – and other facets of what an officer experiences every day, and what the organization looks like – are necessary steps to create a truly effective group that can not only review those standards, but also be an effective liaison between the community and the department.”

During the first few sessions of training, the board heard from the department’s command staff, which consists of Sealy, acting Assistant Chief Hardy Sims and Major Michael Fleming.

Additional training in upcoming weeks will include overviews of the department’s structure, insight into each division, operational policies and procedures, and task-oriented demonstrations and reviews. After several more training sessions, the board will vote on who will serve in positions such as president, vice president and secretary.

Some of the board’s primary function will be to provide feedback and recommendations regarding allegations of critical incidents, such as alleged officer-involved incidents of false arrest, false imprisonment, excessive use of force, serious bodily injury or death. The board will not be involved in any recommendation or appeal related to the disciplinary action of police officers or personnel.

“They have been provided counsel that is specifically for their purposes,” Barker said. “This is a process, but I’m glad to see such an organized effort early on.”

The Hattiesburg Police Citizen Review Board was approved on Nov. 2 by Hattiesburg City Council, although Ward 2 Councilwoman Deborah Delgado and Ward 5 Councilman Nick Brown voted against the measure because they did not believe the board was inclusive of the entire city.

The board consists of eight members appointed by Barker and one designated by the Forrest County Branch of the NAACP. Those members include Michelle Shinall (Ward 1), Edward Hargrove Jr. (Ward 2), John Chain (Ward 3), Martha Allen (Ward 4), Jennifer Garriga (Ward 5), Arthur Siggers (faith-based community), Sandra Silvain (business community), Rusty Keyes (USM police chief) and Ken Chambers (NAACP).

“I think they’re impressed with just how much built-in accountability there is with accreditation,” Barker said. “I think they were also slightly overwhelmed with just how many of these early sessions there will be, but we want this to be a serious effort to foster more transparency and trust.”