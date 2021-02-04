Pine Belt Honda, Mississippi’s second-oldest Honda dealership, has joined the Pine Belt Motors umbrella, making it the fourth to do so after Pine Belt Chevrolet, Courtesy Ford, and Pine Belt Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram.

Officials from the dealership, which was formerly known as Vardaman Honda, recently announced the change, along with an upcoming move to a new facility at an undisclosed location in west Hattiesburg.

“For over 50 years, the Vardaman family has been the most recognizable name in Hattiesburg’s automotive market,” said Jared Waldrop, general manager of Pine Belt Chevrolet. “They’ve built a solid reputation on providing the very best in customer satisfaction to their customers, and Honda is a name that speaks for itself.

“We knew that (Pine Belt Honda general manager) Robert Vardaman and his team would be a perfect addition to our family of dealerships for the Pine Belt, and together we will take the Honda dealership to the next level, keeping the customer’s needs at the forefront of everything we stand for.”

Pine Belt Honda has been located on Broadway Drive since the mid-1970s. The new location in west Hattiesburg, which officials describe as “state-of-the-art,” is expected to be completed by this summer.

The facility will showcase new and used Honda vehicles, and will include a service and parts department.

“Customers can expect the same commitment to excellence in sales and service they’ve come to know from the Vardaman family,” Vardaman said. “We will showcase the very best in new and used Honda and the parts and service departments will be second to none.

“We’re excited about the new location and we know families in the Pine Belt will be too.”

Other members of the Pine Belt Motors family also have expressed their excitement about the move.

“For several decades, Vardaman Honda has set a precedent for service and sales in the Pine Belt,” said Todd Mixon, general manager of Courtesy Ford. “We are thrilled to welcome their traditions to the Pine Belt Motors family.

“The Vardaman family is well-known in the Hattiesburg area for their outstanding reputation, high standards and commitment to the customer’s experience. Pine Belt Honda is simply a perfect fit. We are excited for the opportunities and growth this new venture brings to Pine Belt Motors.”