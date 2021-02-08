Three candidates will be on the ballot for mayor of Lumberton during the upcoming municipal elections, with Mayor Quincy Rogers running for re-election against two challengers.

In addition, wards 1, 3 and 4 will be up for grabs on the Lumberton Board of Aldermen.

The primary election will be held on April 6, followed by an April 27 runoff if necessary. The general election will be held June 8.

The following is a list of candidates, in alphabetical order, who have qualified for all municipal offices in Purvis.

Mayor

Quincy Rogers, incumbent

Tina Speights

Ben Winston

Ward 1

Elaine R. Clark

D. Kent Crider

Annette Sandifer

Ward 2

Kyle Crider

Ward 3

Jonathan F. Griffith, incumbent

Kenyatta Henry

Myrtis Holder

Ward 4

Audrey Davis, incumbent

Bobby R. Smith

At-Large