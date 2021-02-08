Three candidates will be on the ballot for mayor of Lumberton during the upcoming municipal elections, with Mayor Quincy Rogers running for re-election against two challengers.
In addition, wards 1, 3 and 4 will be up for grabs on the Lumberton Board of Aldermen.
The primary election will be held on April 6, followed by an April 27 runoff if necessary. The general election will be held June 8.
The following is a list of candidates, in alphabetical order, who have qualified for all municipal offices in Purvis.
Mayor
- Quincy Rogers, incumbent
- Tina Speights
- Ben Winston
Ward 1
- Elaine R. Clark
- D. Kent Crider
- Annette Sandifer
Ward 2
Ward 3
- Jonathan F. Griffith, incumbent
- Kenyatta Henry
- Myrtis Holder
Ward 4
- Audrey Davis, incumbent
- Bobby R. Smith
At-Large
- Bobby Gibson
- Sandra Kee
- Cora Rogers