Sumrall Mayor Heath Sumrall will face a challenger in the upcoming municipal election, and the town will see at least two new members of the Sumrall Board of Alderman as two of the current board members are not running for re-election.

The primary election will be held on April 6, followed by an April 27 runoff if necessary. The general election will be held June 8.

The following is a list of candidates, in alphabetical order, who have qualified for all municipal offices in Purvis.

Mayor

William Joe Lofton (I)

Heath Sumrall (I), incumbent

Ward 1

Lamar Reed (I)

Cornelius Peterson (I)

Ward 2

Lee Granberry (I), incumbent

Ward 3

William Darrell Bullock (I)

Pam Birdsong Graves (I)

Ward 4

Darrell G. Hall (I)

Larene McLendon (I), incumbent

At-Large