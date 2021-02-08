Purvis Mayor Roger Herrin will face one challenger in the upcoming municipal election, while each member of the Purvis Board of Aldermen will run unopposed.

The primary election will be held on April 6, followed by an April 27 runoff if necessary. The general election will be held June 8.

The following is a list of candidates, in alphabetical order, who have qualified for all municipal offices in Purvis.

Mayor

Roger Herrin (I), incumbent

Jeremy Reid (I)

Ward 1

Donna Bielstein (I), incumbent

Ward 2

Vernon Hartfield (I), incumbent

Ward 3

Jerry Smith (I), incumbent

Ward 4

Deborah Smith (I), incumbent

At-Large