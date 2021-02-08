A total of seven candidates, including incumbent Mayor Toby Barker, have qualified to run for mayor of Hattiesburg in the upcoming municipal election. The primary election will be held on April 6, followed by an April 27 runoff if necessary.

The general election will be held June 8.

The following is a list of candidates, in alphabetical order, who have qualified for all municipal offices in Hattiesburg.

Mayor

Toby Barker (I) (Incumbent)

Debbie Blackston (D)

David Breland (D)

Stacy L. Daniels (D)

Vanessa Jones (D)

Derrian Moye (D)

LaKeylah White (D)

Ward 1

Ken Chambers (D)

Jeffrey George (R) (Incumbent)

Ward 2

Cedric Dallas (D)

Deborah Delgado (D) (Incumbent)

Charlie Johnson (D)

Ward 3

Carter Carroll (R) (Incumbent)

Picasso Nelson Sr. (D)

Ward 4

Mary Dryden (I) (Incumbent)

Brad Parker (D)

Dave Ware (I)

Ward 5