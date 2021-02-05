The following is a list of all the final qualifying candidates, in alphabetical order, for mayor and alderperson for the City of Petal. All candidates are running as Republicans.
Mayor
- Tony Ducker
- Jared Gould
- Karen Hession
- Jake Wilson
Ward 1
- Bruce Ferguson
- Gerald Steele
Ward 2
- Steve Stringer (incumbent)
Ward 3
- Clint Moore (incumbent)
- Kelly Shone Polk
- Blake Nobles
Ward 4
- John Brady Amacker
- Craig Strickland
- Daniel D. Warren
Ward 5
- Drew Brickson
- Mannix McLaurin
Ward 6
- Craig Bullock (incumbent)
At-Large