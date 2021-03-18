With the seeming approval of the Mississippi Legislature, the proposed 3% sales tax increase at Petal restaurants could come to a public vote as soon as this summer.

During a recent meeting of the Petal Board of Aldermen, Mayor Hal Marx said the proposal - which would bring an estimated $750,000 in annual revenue to the city - has passed the Mississippi House of Representatives and is now on the floor of the Senate. If approved as expected, Gov. Tate Reeves will soon sign off on a referendum setting a date for a special election on the matter.

“I talked to (Representative Larry Byrd of Petal recently), and he says that unless some senator pops up just to be mean-spirited about it, it looks like it’ll pass,” Marx said. “We wanted this to happen soon enough to have on the ballot for our April 6 (primary election), but obviously that’s not going to happen.

“So we’ll probably be looking at June or early July to have a special election on the restaurant tax.”

Aldermen voted unanimously on Nov. 3 to send the measure to the Legislature.

If and when a public election on the matter is held, 60 percent of the voters who turn out would have to vote in favor of the increase before it could be implemented.

The funds raised from the tax would go toward the city's parks and recreation department, which would allow the city to maintain that department at its current level. That, in turn, would free up money in the city’s general fund that could be used for measures such as the police department, fire department or infrastructure.

“My position’s always been that this is something that people can vote on,” Marx said in an earlier story. “I would rather them have a chance to vote on this, rather than just the board be able to vote a property tax increase on people as a way to make up for revenue. So I think it gives people a chance to vote.”

The idea of a sales tax increase of 1, 2 or 3 percent at Petal restaurants has been passed around for the last several months as an option to increase much-needed revenue for other city programs and departments without having to raise property taxes or cut additional personnel. As a city entity, Petal has not increased taxes in more than a decade.

A 2% sales tax increase at restaurants was previously sent to the Legislature in March 2020 after being unanimously approved by aldermen, but that measure did not make it out of last year’s legislative session because of restrictions imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic and other reasons.

Had that measure been pushed through, it was expected to bring approximately $480,000 in annual growth revenue for the city.

“The one we did earlier … was 2%, but I heard from several aldermen that said they would they would be able to go ahead and try the 3%,” Marx said. “That’s why I’ve got it at 3.”

A similar sales tax measure was passed in Hattiesburg in early 2019, when voters overwhelmingly approved an additional 1 percent sales tax at Hub City restaurants, hotels and motels. The funds from that measure are currently going toward 17 Parks and Recreation Department projects throughout the city, including a splash pad in Palmers Crossing, an extension of the walking trail at Duncan Lake and the addition of batting cages at Vernon Dahmer Park.

“I don’t think anybody stops going out to eat in Hattiesburg because of that,” Marx said. “But it does look like it will pass and get a chance to be on the ballot at some point for people to vote on.”