Although the COVID-19 pandemic seems to be easing up, particularly with the widespread availability of the vaccine against the virus, officials from Lifeguard Ambulance – the only ambulance service in Lamar County – are still seeing busy months in 2021.

During an update at a recent meeting of the Lamar County Board of Supervisors, Patrick Morgan, field training officer with Lifeguard, said the service received a total of 501 calls for service in February, with 368 transports. That’s up from 433 requests for service and 321 transports in June 2020.

“The average response time was 9 minutes and 12 seconds for Priority One urban response, and then 12 minutes and 9 seconds for Priority One rural,” Morgan said. “Priority Two was 12 minutes and 55 seconds for urban and 12 minutes and 39 seconds for rural.”

The top three reasons for calls in February were shortness of breath, trauma and chest pain, with shortness of breath and chest pain calls given priority during the pandemic.

Although the ambulance service has been limited because of COVID, officials still are engaging in community involvement, including a recent show-and-tell with children after restrictions were loosened.

“Then there’s the chief’s meeting monthly for the fire department,” Morgan said. “We’re looking forward to getting back in that here within the next few months.

“Training-wise, we’ve had our refreshers and our re-certifications for all our EMS personnel, and some of the fire department staff. We have a new report system; it’s a lot easier and allows us to have better access to patient records, so we can review them. Most of our personnel have re-certified in both CPR and advanced life care, as well as pediatric life support and operations.”

Lifeguard recently came into possession of two new trucks – one for the north end of the county and other for the south end – as well as a new spare truck that was sent over from another county. The company also has a new lieutenant and three new field training officers.

“With our team, we are currently fully staffed; we are actually high on medics,” Morgan said. “Also, we have an EMT currently in school to become a medic as well.”