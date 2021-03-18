In perhaps one of its greatest times of need – in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic – the Petal Children’s Task Force raised more than $40,000 with its recent Lighthouse Dash 5K, the most the event has ever brought in throughout the eight years since its inception.

All proceeds from the event, which was held Feb. 15, will go toward the task force’s food bank, which serves more than 400 families in the Petal area with food boxes and other necessities.

“That’s going to be a tremendous help,” said Demaris Lee, executive director of the Petal Children’s Task Force. “Food is so high now that it won’t take but a couple of months until we go through that money.

“We’ve got to have the food; we’re going to try to buy the food, but we need to make sure we have enough money to purchase food throughout the year, too. But that will be great in our budget to help buy food.”

Participants in the Lighthouse Dash were able to choose between a 2-mile walk or a 5K run. The race began at Hinton Park behind Petal Civic Center and continued down blocked-off city streets, with the runners and walkers eventually veering to separate courses.

Awards for the 5K run were presented for overall, master and grandmaster finishers in both male and female categories, and group awards were given to the top three male and female finishers in 13 different age groups. Walk awards were presented to the top three overall males and females, as well as to the oldest and youngest walker.

Participants also were awarded with several prizes at the event, including Peter’s Pottery, gift cards and the grand prize, a trip to Ramon’s Village in Ambergris Caye in Belize.

“We had great sponsorships this year; our runners were down, but our giving was up,” Lee said. “We had an awesome time.

“We had great door prizes with better chances for them to win, and Waffle House did an excellent job of serving breakfast.”

Lee attributes the record year, in part, to the COVID-19 pandemic that has skyrocketed the need for food and other items.

“I think it’s the pandemic, but I think people are realizing who we are, and how much food we are getting out,” Lee said. “Also, they know that people are without jobs too, and because of COVID, things are cut back.

“That, in turn, hurts them if they get laid off and they’ve got to have food, so they’re coming to us too. Our numbers are going up, so that means our food increase is going to go up, so that’s going to be able to help us with the food.”