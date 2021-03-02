Regions Bank on Tuesday announced Leigh Anne Cheatham and Eric Rodgers will deliver customized investment advice and financial guidance for clients of Regions Private Wealth Management in Hattiesburg and communities across South Mississippi.

Cheatham and Rodgers are longtime members of the Regions family. Together, they bring over 35 years of banking experience to their new roles.

“At Regions, we are committed to having the strongest team in place to serve our clients and advise them on investment solutions designed to help reach their financial goals,” said Bubba Holloway, head of Regions Private Wealth Management for Mississippi. “Leigh Anne and Eric have served Regions customers as banking professionals for years, and we are pleased to have them on our team. They bring a strong level of customer service, a strong commitment to excellence and a dedication to helping clients succeed in Hattiesburg, Laurel and beyond.”

As Private Wealth Management advisors, Cheatham and Rodgers will leverage their financial experience and local-market insights to expand Regions’ client base across South Mississippi. Additionally, they will work with leaders from across Regions’ business groups to help deliver Regions360, the bank’s comprehensive approach to meeting customers’ needs by developing holistic, custom-tailored solutions for short-term and long-term needs.

Cheatham began her banking career at Union Planters Bank, a predecessor bank to Regions, in 2000 and has worked in Commercial and Consumer Banking throughout her career. Cheatham most recently served as branch manager at Regions’ Hattiesburg Main branch, where she led a team of bankers focused on providing solutions tailored to people’s individual needs.

A graduate of the University of Southern Mississippi, Cheatham currently serves on the United Way Impact Committee. Born and raised in Petal, Cheatham and her family reside there now.

Rodgers began his banking career in 2013 with Morgan Stanley Wealth Management. He joined Regions in 2019 as a financial advisor, providing guidance and solutions on investments in stocks, bonds, mutual funds and more.

Rodgers is a native of Hattiesburg and has lived in the city during most of his career. A graduate of the University of Southern Mississippi, Rodgers currently has Series 7, Series 66 and Life Accident and Health licenses.