Hattiesburg, Mississippi - Trustmark is partnering with Shred-It, the largest document destruction provider in the world to offer complimentary, secure document destruction on Friday, March 5, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at various branches in the Hattiesburg area.

“Trustmark is excited to partner with Shred-It to offer free, secure document shredding in Hattiesburg and Petal,” stated Brandon Hubbard, Trustmark Market President. “Our Shred-It event is a safe and convenient way to properly dispose of sensitive, confidential information, and we invite local residents to bring documents to shred to help protect themselves from identify theft and keep their information safe.”

Community members are invited to drop off items at one of the following Trustmark offices, which have been designated as drop off locations:

• University Branch | 3112 Hardy Street, Hattiesburg, MS

• Oak Grove Branch | 6401 US Hwy 98, Hattiesburg, MS

• Petal Branch | 117 South Main Street, Petal, MS

Attendees are asked to limit the amount to be shredded to three large trash bags/boxes per person. Paper clips, staples and binders are not a problem; cardboard boxes and plastic bags will be returned to the owner. When dropping off items, attendees are also asked to remain in their vehicle and an associate will retrieve the documents, while practicing social distancing and following additional guidelines administered by the CDC.

For more information, please contact Trustmark Public Relations Coordinator, Layla Essary, at 601-208-2533 or lessary@trustmark.com.