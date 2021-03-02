On March 5, members of Metro Narcotics, Forrest County deputies, and Hattiesburg police arrested five individuals on a variety of drug charges on Ruger Road in Forrest County.

The following individuals were arrested and charged in an ongoing investigation that led law enforcement officers to weapons, THC edibles, marijuana and meth.

Cameron Ceruti, 21, of Hattiesburg, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, with an enhancement for possession of a firearm.

Michael Overstreet, 31, of Petal, was arrested and charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance.

Dietrich Jackson, 29, of Petal, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Doule Martin, 18, of Purvis, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Chris Kelly, 18, of Purvis, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Officers seized three weapons, meth, marijuana, THC edibles and $1,270 during the investigation.

The individuals were all booked into the Forrest County Correctional Facility.