While the Holiday season heats up, the coolest vinyl is waiting for you on Black Friday at TBONES. TBONES, a member of the Coalition of Independent Music Stores for over 10 years now, is one of around 1000 stores nationwide to participate in the worldwide celebration of Record Store Day Black Friday.

This Black Friday November 27th will be different than the others. TBONES has an elite selection of exclusive (some in small pressings) vinyl. The list (which can be seen on our website at tbonescafe.com) is varied and stretches across boundaries. As you peruse it, you will see favorites you know and selections that are unfamiliar but ready to garner your interest.

The store will open at 9AM with assigned groups of 10 customers, masked and sanitized, able to shop through the over 200 RSDBF prizes for 15 minutes. We have used this approach for the previous three observations of RSD (properly distanced) and experienced great success and comfort.

In addition to the vinyl, TBONES will also be hosted another outdoor properly distanced concert with Thomas Jackson playing at 2pm and Young Valley performing at 3pm. Jackson is celebrating the long-awaited vinyl release of his album "Bridgeburner" as well as several CD reissues of past gems from his band, Thomas Jackson Orchestra.

Young Valley is a critically acclaimed Country/Americana band from Jackson. When songwriters Zach Lovett, Spencer Thomas, and Dylan Lovett were playing guitars and exchanging ideas, it occurred to them to band together. Following their debut in 2014, "No Filter," the brash band toured 34 states. For their second album, "Young Valley," their music traveled outside of our borders as FolkRadioUK hailed their "balance of ballads and Southern-infused Rock."

Beyond the vinyl rarities and sought-after records, TBONES makes a great place to begin your Christmas shopping with a deep stock of vinyl, CDs, books and more. Of course, while you are here, enjoy a sandwich, salad, and our signature Cold Brew (in multiple strengths and even ready to take home in a bottle.)

For more information, visit our website at tbonescafe.com or call us at 601.583.0099. We are open 9AM-9AM Mon-Sat and 11AM-9PM on Sunday with live Jazz music from 11-2.

Finally, here some brief capsules of several RSDBF favorites you can look for when you join us on Friday, November 27th.

Alice In Chains

Sap [LP]

(Columbia)

EPs were a stopgap for most bands and a great place to try out new styles or ideas. No one made that work more in their favor than Seattle's Alice in Chains. These four acoustic songs completely changed the band's direction and brought them their first taste of both critical respect and consistent radio play.

Chris Cornell

"Patience" [7"]

(UME)

Released to commemorate his birthday earlier this year in July. Chris Cornell's heartfelt cover of Guns N'Roses proved to be so popular on the internet - radio picked it up. By October, Cornell posthumously earned his first Mainstream Rock solo #1.

My Chemical Romance

Life on the Murder Scene [2LP]

(Warner)

Designed to quench the thirst of their rapidly growing fanbase, "Murder Scene" was once a 2DVD set of live performances and unheard tracks. Now as "The Umbrella Academy" continues building their myth, these searing live cuts finally make their debut on LP.

John Prine

The Asylum Albums [3LP]

(Rhino)

While we lost him to Covid, we will have Prine's music for eternity. After a brief absence, Prine returned to the artist-driven label Asylum in 1976 where he made three albums that were to his design. "Bruised Orange" is quintessential Prine.

Willie Nelson

Live at Austin City Limits 1976 [LP]

When Austin, TX was gaining its footing as America's newest music destination, artists like Willie left staid Nashville for the freedom of Austin and clubs like Armadillo World Headquarters. The local PBS affiliate decided to record some of these shows and with it, Austin City Limits was born. Its first guest: Willie Nelson.

Rolling Stones

Let It Bleed (Collector's Edition)[LP]

In this one-of-a-kind pressing of just 900 records nationwide, "Let It Bleed" was hand-pressed one at a time in-house. In addition, the award-winning Bob Ludwig was brought in to insure the master would sound as good as it did when he did in 1969.

Uncle Tupelo

Live at Lounge Ax - March 24, 1994 [2LP]

1994 was started as a great year for Alt Country band Uncle Tupelo. Their late 1993 record "Anodyne" was a critical success and even garnered some radio play. They made their national TV debut on Conan O'Brien. So their homecoming to Chicago's Lounge Ax was a celebration to broadcast live for the entire city to hear. Years later, the entire show comes to vinyl for its first time ever.

Hank Williams

1952 Radio Audition [7"]

1952 saw Hank divorced and then re-married in New Orleans. Hank had so many hit singles, that anytime he sang someone was thoughtful enough to roll tape. While "auditioning" for a national radio show, he recorded these versions of "Cold Cold Heart" and "Why Don't You Love Me" which were found on an acetate and never released on wax until Black Friday.