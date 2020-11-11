They may not be the World's Greatest Rock N' Roll Band, but Australia's Greatest Rock N' Roll Band deserves some kind of kudos for continuing without their founding member (the late, great I-only-need-one-pickup-in-this-guitar playing Malcolm Young) and unwavering on their simple, gritty, straightforward Rock. Reunited with the members of the Back In Black crew for the first time in years, "PWR UP!" unites airtight production (Brendan O'Brien) with searing riffage. If the record had any antecedents (remember, they never have really changed their sound,) it is definitely the crackle of "Back In Black" ("Shot In The Dark") and the rushed follow-up "For Those About To Rock." Still "PWR UP!" goes down as a fitting tribute to Malcolm.

AC/DC

PWR UP! [LP/CD]

(Columbia)

CHRIS STAPLETON

Starting Over [LP/CD]

(Mercury Nashville)

Chris Stapleton remains the go-to for Country and Americana fans to get a pure burst of Country. After three albums that proved him to be a singer/songwriter in full control ("Millionaire") and without an eye on the chart (his highest-charting song is "Tennessee Whiskey" - that was never even released as a single,) "Starting Over" is not just back-to-basics, it is almost a reevaluation of writing in the first place. The closest comparison of "Starting Over" may be Tom Petty's now-classic "Wildflowers." Songs felt like they are being built from the ground up. "Arkansas" is Southern Rock with a razor-sharp edge. "Cold" is a string-driven ballad that could easily have been a track from The Weeknd. Finally, the title track (co-written with former bandmates in The Steeldrivers, Mike Henderson) is breezy yet thought-provoking. One thing is for sure, Stapleton's voice has never sounded better.

GOOD READS

WHY SOUTHERN LITERATURE?

James Joyce wrote his best work from a dank, dark, confining apartment in Paris. As if he needed to get away from that urban atmosphere, he could dream up memories and fantasies on the plaster walls around him. William Faulkner took influence from Joyce (and others) to New Orleans where thanks to the insistence of Sherwood Anderson ("Winesburg, Ohio,") he took up writing in a tiny apartment in the French Quarter. Both writers left their homes in search of more culture and civilization, only to return to writing about what was left behind.

Southern Literature is probably most discussed for two fundamental reasons: the ongoing use of the vernacular and how it deals with our troubled history. If you look at Ernest Hemingway, his tendency is to expand on his experiences. His time as a journalist during the Spanish Civil War created a riveting backdrop for his stories. Yazoo City's Willie Morris made a career out of writing books that were truly memoirs. Harper Lee offered a complicated slice of history in her classic "To Kill a Mockingbird." Dorothy Allison wrote her stories around the hardscrabble details of living in the South and where its societal caste system actually made redemption or reinvention much harder than in the big cities. Even within works written with a specific purpose, the documentation of "passing," the most memorable passages of Jean Toomer's "Cane" are the dreamlike memories of home.

While the aforementioned vernacular makes the classification of our Literature easy, it by no means is exclusive to our culture or even literature. Its use dates back thousands of years and European literature is full of it. However, the likelihood that tales moved from troubadours on that continent to the mix of cultures that settled in the Appalachians could be what gives an advantage to Mark Twain, for example. When Twain tells a tall tale, the language on the page as you read it is what makes it authentic. If you have ever had the privilege of sitting beside the mighty Mississippi River watching boats travel through and the people on the bank like ants below you, you better understand "Life On The Mississippi."

In the event, you do not. Works from Toni Morrison, Kate Chopin, James McBride, and others give you the necessary perspective. So much literature is written in first-person, it is impossible not to empathize and even be revolted. Open a book like "The Sound and The Fury," and you experience family drama from within. In Carson McCullers' "The Heart Is A Lonely Hunter," you live and evaluate life from a variety of perspectives from its most ignored, forgotten, and left-behind. At its heart, Southern Literature is imbued with the sense of uncommon people living uncommon lives. Even the most common thread among Southerners, religion, comes into question. Flannery O'Connor's creation Hazel Motes in "Wise Blood" is there to sympathize with briefly before questioning nearly every decision he makes. As some bystanders see him as a joke, it only takes only one to make him feel prophetic.

That feeling that what others do not truly understand, but you as a reader do may be the best kernel within Southern Literature. In Chaucer, you were along for the ride and hearing stories that were being passed for both amusement and wisdom. The same dichotomy exists in Southern Literature, only characters and readers live with two sets of circumstances every day. While that is by no means exclusive to the South, we carry in us the awareness of being Southern and being somewhat eccentric (like Eudora Welty's stories) and when confronted or ridiculed, taking pride in just who we are (Barry Hannah and Larry Brown.) And where we come from. Southern Literature, like all Literature aspires to, reaches inside each of us and makes us want to be better people.

Mik Davis is a legend in Hattiesburg. He is a manager at T-Bones Records & Cafe.