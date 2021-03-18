As many of Petal’s sidewalks were constructed before the Americans with Disabilities Act was passed in 1990, those paths don’t necessarily meet the standards of that legislation – including allowing access for wheelchairs.

Some help with that problem has come in the form of $862,560 in grant funding from the Mississippi Department of Transportation, which will go toward an upcoming $1.2 million project that will install a new sidewalk beginning at the intersection of West 10thAvenue and South Main Street. From there, the new sidewalk – which will be constructed on the east side of the road, opposite from the current sidewalk – will go north before turning on Morris Street and ending across from Petal Middle School.

“We’ve known for years, obviously, that our sidewalks … are not as wide as the ADA requires now, if you were to build a new sidewalk or a new development,” Mayor Hal Marx said. “But the city has never really had money to put into any kind of large-scale revitalization of sidewalks in our downtown area.

“So after a few incidents that have happened, where people have really brought forward more complaints about the sidewalks, the board (of aldermen) and I looked at options of what we could do to try to make improvements. We were able to apply for a grant that funds different types of transportation projects, including sidewalks.”

The MDOT grant, which was secured with the assistance of Southern District Transportation Commissioner Tom King, requires a 20% match from the city. Under that agreement, the city will be responsible for the remaining balance of the project after the MDOT funds are used.

“It’ll be able to give us a sidewalk from around 10thAvenue all the way to the middle school,” Marx said. “So anybody coming out of those neighborhoods, or anyone wanting to park downtown and be connected to Central Avenue, they can use that sidewalk.

“It’ll be wide enough for wheelchair access, and it’ll obviously be in good shape. We won’t have a situation where we have any uneven portions like on the (old) side, where you have tree roots and things like that (which) have buckled parts of the sidewalk. This should be a very safe, easy-to-access sidewalk for everybody to be able to use.”

A preliminary design for the project has been drawn up and sent to MDOT. Officials expect the funds to be available some time later this year, at which point construction will begin on the new sidewalk.

The city will have to acquire some rights-of-way or easements for the project, but Marx said that side of the road is made up mostly of businesses rather than residences.

“But we’ll have to acquire a few feet there, so if anyone opposes that, it may take a little bit longer,” he said. “That’s because then you have to get into a possible eminent domain situation.

“But I really don’t anticipate anyone opposing it, because it’s not going to require a lot of territory from their property. But it will actually make it easier for pedestrians to walk past their business, which should be a good, positive thing for those businesses.”